Royal Family Releases New Picture of Prince Philip and the Queen to Celebrate His 99th Birthday

Prince Philip is the birthday boy!

The royal turns ninety-nine today, June 10, 2020. The official Instagram handle of the royal family released a new photo of Prince Philip and the queen to mark the special occasion.

The photo which was taken last week at the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, features the birthday boy in a suit with his tie of the Household Division — the seven British army regiments that serve the Queen.

His wife of 72 years was clad in a floral dress by her dresser and confidante Angela Kelly, who lives on the castle grounds.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the monarch have been isolating in Windsor Castle since March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Happy birthday Prince Philip!

