Round 2 Underway as Pippa Middleton Expects Second Child

Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her second child with husband, James Matthews.

The younger sister to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and her husband are said to be excited by the latest addition underway.

A source spoke to Page Six, saying;

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted”.

Pippa Middleton 37, and husband, James Matthews, 45, got married in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Arthur in October 2018.

