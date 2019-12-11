Rotimi Reveals He Bought an Ikoyi Penthouse as a Birthday Gift to Himself

ukamaka

Rotimi continues to sell Nigeria to the west.

The singer took to her Twitter last night to reveal that during his recent visit to Nigeria he bought an Ikoyi penthouse as a gift to himself.

As a Bday gift to myself. I bought a penthouse in one of the most prime locations in Lagos w/ no mortgage (ikoyi) full on paid for. Its important we know the value of real estate & legacy money. #InvestInYourSelf,” he wrote.

And his Nigerian fans are super happy to hear this.

See his post below:

