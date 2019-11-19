Rotimi Performs Acoustic Version of ‘Love Riddim’: WATCH

The Power star who is currently visiting Nigeria was spotted recently performing the acoustic version of his hit single, Love Riddim and everyone thinks it is the best song you should be listening to right now.

Check him out below:

Rotimi performing an acoustic version of ‘Love Riddim' is the best thing you will see today. Rotimi is so good, Tommy or Ghost should kee him quickly in power, so he can focus on music. pic.twitter.com/SEDbzjj2Lb — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) November 19, 2019