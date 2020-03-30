Rosie & Kachi Are Now the First Winners of “Ultimate Love”

Congratulations to Rosie and Kachi!

Last night, the couple emerged the winner of Ultimate Love, the first-ever reality love show in Nigeria.

The couple and Iyke and Theresa (IYKERESA) were the last guests standing in the house, before they were revealed as the winner and got the grand prize of five million naira in cash, a ten million naira traditional wedding and a dream home.

The highlight of the night for their fans was when Kachi asked Rosie to marry him and she gave a definite yes.

Check out the proposal here: