Rosie Afuwape of Ultimate Love Tells Her Side of Break Up Story

Rosie Afuwape, one half of the winning couple of the Ultimate Love reality TV show has come out to tell her side of the messy break up from ex-fiance, Kachi Ucheagwu.

The reality TV star was accused of a long list of things by her co-winner on the love and dating show including aborting their baby and putting her career over the family.

Well, Rosie Afuwape has taken to social media to share her truth, releasing a video on YouTube where she gave her own side of the events.

She also came prepared with receipts on Instagram by putting up screenshots of her conversation with her ex-fiance as well as test results from the hospital which clearly stated that the 36-year old did not have an abortion.

See below.

