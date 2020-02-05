Rooney hit his side’s fourth from the penalty spot to set FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester United.

Good win last night to set up a fifth round tie against @ManUtd 😃🙌🏼 #FACup pic.twitter.com/R2CUBecSm1 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 5, 2020

Rooney played a pivotal role in Derby’s 1-0 win against Premier League side Crystal Palace in the third round and was once again involved in most of this game’s key moments.

It will be the first time that Rooney will face his former side since playing for Everton in a 2-0 defeat at Goodison on 1 January, 2018.