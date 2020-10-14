Ronke Raji Deactivates Her Twitter After Nigerians Dragged Over #EndSARS Comments

Ronke Raji has deactivate her Twitter account.

Recall that the beauty blogger caught the wrath of Nigerians after she took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself posing beside a bicycle, and she talked about herself and her image, before adding the #EndSARS protest as a footnote, like an afterthought.

Many people found that offensive and immediately called her out. Replying the criticism, she dismissed the Nigerians as “haters” and said she had the right to do with her platform what she wanted.

Well, Nigerians fired back, with many unfollowing her: her Instagram, which had over 23, 900 followers, dwindled to 21,300. Also, her YouTube went down from a little over 200,000 subscribers, to 197, 000.

She returned with her husband to share a YouTube a video in which she talked about “reflecting” on her mental and in which her husband made insensitive comments about how young Nigerians spend their money.

Folks got mad and began to report the video, prompting her to make it private on the platform.

