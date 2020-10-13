Ronke Raji Breaks Silence After Nigerians Dragged Over #EndSARS Comment

Ronke Raji says she is “reflecting” on her mental health.

Recall that the beauty blogger got caught in crosshairs with Nigerians after she took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself posing beside a bicycle, and she talked about herself and her image, before adding the #EndSARS protest as a footnote, like an afterthought.

Many people found that offensive and immediately called her out. Replying the criticism, she dismissed the Nigerians as “haters” and said she had the right to do with her platform what she wanted.

Well, Nigerians fired back, with many unfollowing her: her Instagram, which had over 23, 900 followers, now stands at 21,800. Also, her YouTube went down from a little over 200,000 subscribers, to 197, 000.

Now, she has shared a video in which she talked about “reflecting” on her mental, how she has been holding up since the messy drama.

See the snippet:

LMAOOOOO a little razzle dazzle of mental health pic.twitter.com/JZE2c8cjGX — Ego Oyibo ® (@NisforNora) October 12, 2020

Watch her video below:

