Ronaldo’s son hits one million followers 48 hrs after joining Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son has amassed a whopping one million Instagram followers in just 48 hours after joining the photo-sharing app.

Nine-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, wowed fans by introducing himself in four languages – English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.

He gave the thumbs up after smiling at the camera and said in English:

“Hi guys. This is my new Instagramaccount. I hope you enjoy. Take care, before switching seamlessly to the other three languages.”

It looks to be a case of ‘like father, like son’ as Ronaldo is the most followed individual on Instagram with about 205 million followers.

Cristiano Jr proved an immediate hit, with his selfie video watched by 3.5 million people in its first 48 hours online.

After sharing his first video, Ronaldo showed support for his son online as he responded to the introduction with a kiss emoji.

While his father’s pal, and fellow professional footballer, Miguel Paixão added to the sentiment as he wrote ‘welcome Cris.’

Although Cristiano Jr has amassed such a huge following, he has only followed five accounts, including his father, Georgina, the Juventus football club, footballer Miguel Paixão, and singer María Dolores.

Watch clip below…