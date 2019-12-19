Ronaldo’s NBA-style header sends Juventus top of Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his hot streak as his towering header gave Juventus a 2-1 win at Sampdoria to put Juventus top of the table as Gianluigi Buffon equalled Paolo Maldini’s Serie A appearance record.

Ronaldo met Alex Sandro’s looping cross with an incredible leap and header just before half-time to put Juve on 42 points, three ahead of Inter who play against struggling Genoa on Saturday.

“I’m really happy with the result… It was a really good goal also because it was the one that won the three points,” said Ronaldo, who earlier in the season was off-form amid injury concerns.

“Like I said before I’d had pain in my knee for around a month, but now I’m OK and now I want to help Juventus win trophies.”

Nobody, I repeat nobody, I mean nobody can score this kind of goal except the beast CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a magician.⚽

His 10th league goal of the season came after Samp’s Gianluca Caprari had levelled Paulo Dybala’s superb volleyed opener.

The Argentine met Alex Sandro’s raking cross in the 19th minute with the most delicate of volleys, caressing the ball past Emil Audero from the edge of the box.

The win, gained early in the week ahead of Sunday’s Italian Super Cup clash with Lazio in Riyadh, was a further source of happiness for Buffon, who made his 647th Serie A appearance in place of the injured Wojciech Szczesny.

The 41-year-old also became Juve’s all-time record appearance maker on 479 matches, one ahead of Alessandro Del Piero.

Later on Wednesday, Brescia missed out on a chance to escape the relegation zone when they lost 2-0 at home to Sassuolo.