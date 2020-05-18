Ronaldo’s girlfriend gives pregnancy hint

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, gives her pet cat the best spot in the house as she cradles it under her top in a new video which has already triggered fresh pregnancy speculation.

The stunning 26-year-old became an adopted mum to her four-legged friend as it dozed on her chest on her leopard-print sofa.

She picked a song called Mami by Romeo Santos as the soundtrack for her new Instagram Live footage – and at one point appeared to pat her stomach.

Georgina posted the video just days after uploading a picture of the scary-looking hairless Sphynx cat alongside a new enigmatic ‘Baby Girl’ message.

The model dressed it up as a baby and took a picture of it being kissed by Cristiano’s two-year-old son Mateo as he clutched a doll.

She posted the snap alongside the caption ‘Baby girl’ by a heart wrapped in a bow, the same words and emoji she used earlier this month to illustrate a photo of her chewing gum which first sparked pregnancy rumours.

All the more intriguing, Georgina has previously revealed the cat’s name is Pepe, which is a man’s name.

The former shop worker was the subject of speculation she was pregnant in June 2018 while she was at a swimwear fashion week in Gran Canaria, a month after she and Cristiano shared a photo on Instagram of him with his hand on her belly.

She denied she was expecting again in a subsequent interview with glossy Spanish magazine Hola!, but added: “In the future we would like to add to our family.”

Ronaldo, already a father of four, has said he would love to have seven children to match his favourite jersey number.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward has also expressed his desire to end his career with seven ballons d’Or.

