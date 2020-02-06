Ronaldo’s girlfriend gifts him Benz G-Wagon on his birthday [Video]

Footie icon Cristiano Ronaldo was wowed with a stunning gift on Wednesday as he celebrated his 35th birthday.

To mark the special day, his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez gifted the five-time-ballon d’Or winner a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

Italian media report that the Portuguese superstar celebrated his birthday in a low-key fashion, training with his Juventus teammates before reportedly spending time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his family.

Despite spending most of the day in the training ground with Juventus teammates ahead of their Serie A match on Saturday, Ronaldo made sure he spent some time with his family after posting a picture where Ronaldo appeared to cut a cake along with Georgina Rodriguez and his first son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Georgina subsequently took to social media to share a video, where she along with some of her friends surprised the Portuguese footballer with a stunning black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 after their reported dinner at Ristorante Casa Fiore in Turin.

The short video shows Ronaldo embracing his friends after receiving his gift.

Feliz Cumpleanos, Cristiano!

See clip below.