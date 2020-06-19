Ronaldo’s exit had no impact, Messi’s will be felt more – LaLiga chief

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid exit in 2018 had no impact on the league but Lionel Messi’s departure will be felt more.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and went on to become their all-time leading goalscorer with 450 goals.

He enjoyed a thrilling domestic rivalry with Messi as they battled each season for every individual and team honour.

But despite losing Ronaldo to Juventus, Tebas said the switch to Italy had ‘almost no impact’.

“Ronaldo’s departure, even if they are upset in Madrid, had almost no impact because in LaLiga we have been preparing for years for the LaLiga brand to go beyond the players,” Tebas said in an interview with RAC1.

“Messi’s case is different. Messi is the best player in the history of football. We’ve been lucky enough to always have him in our league. I think Messi’s exit would be noticed.”

Tebas went further to praise Messi and heralded the Argentine genius as an ‘icon’ in Spanish football history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

