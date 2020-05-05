Ronaldo won’t retire until he beats Pele’s record – Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo will not retire until he has beaten legendary Brazilian forward Pele’s goalscoring record, his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville has said.

Ronaldo, 35, is credited with 725 goals as a professional, which is someway short of Brazil icon Pele, who according to records scored 1,281 goals during 1,363 appearances.

However, his tally included goals scored in friendlies, so Ronaldo currently sits some 556 short.

And Neville believes the Portuguese hero’s obsession with being regarded as the greatest footballer of all time means he wants to topple Pele.

“It’s an obsession, an absolute obsession with scoring goals, applying yourself every day, being the fittest he can possibly be,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I think he’s lifted his professionalism every single year and progressed.

“I’ve got no doubts he wants to play, and Jamie [Carragher] mentioned James Milner wants to play into his late 30s – 40, I think he [Ronaldo] has a plan to take over Pele’s record.

“I genuinely believe he wants to beat Pele’s numbers, that’s where I think he’s at in his mind.

“He wants to be the greatest of all time and that is his sole purpose, understanding along the way if he is the greatest of all time the teams he plays in will win trophies and be successful.”

Ronaldo, who is currently in his native Madeira during coronavirus lockdown, recently bought his mom a brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate Mothers’ Day.

The five-time ballon d’Or winner and his Juventus teammates return to training later this month.

