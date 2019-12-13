Ronaldo wants Real Madrid in Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear he doesn’t fancy a clash with former club Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

The Juventus forward spoke to the media after the game against Bayer Leverkusen and said a return to the Bernabéu would be ideal, but he would prefer to wait until next May and play Zinedine Zidane’s side, with whom he won four Champions League trophies, in Istanbul.

“Play Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League? Madrid are an extraordinary side but I’d prefer to play them later on. In the final? I’d take that right now,” Ronaldo said in Germany.

The Portuguese superstar also spoke about his recent injury concerns, saying he is fully recovered and in great shape.

“I feel much better now. The pain I had is in the past now. I had trouble with my knee for several weeks but now it’s fine. The team as well. Everything is improving…”

The 34-year-old is the competition’s top scorer of all time with 128 goals and tends to find his groove in the knock-out stages, where he has been particularly lethal in recent seasons.

The draws for the knockout rounds of Europe’s elite competition will hold on Monday.