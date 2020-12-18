Ronaldo unimpressed as Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award

Robert Lewandowski pipped Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be crowned the Best FIFA Football player on Thursday.

The Bayern Munich forward won the top prize for the first time following a sensational year as the Bundesliga giants won the Treble. It is just the second time in 13 years that neither Messi nor Ronaldo has won the accolade.

And fans were quick to point out how disgruntled Ronaldo looked as Lewandowski was revealed as the winner by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The three nominees appeared on video cameras during the virtual ceremony with Ronaldo looking glum with his arms folded as the award winner was announced.

One Twitter user wrote: “You could see from the first minute that Ronaldo wasn’t going to win #TheBest: he has the angriest face ever,” while another added: “Ronaldo’s face, when they were announcing the best men’s player, looked like he was about to trash the room he was in as soon as the camera was off him.”

One fan another joked that he was still thinking about the penalty he missed in Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Atalanta on Wednesday.

FIFA president Infantino turned up personally to hand over the award, which recognised achievements between July 2019 and October 2020, to the Poland forward on Thursday evening.

Lewandowski had notched a remarkable 55 goals in just 47 matches last campaign, scoring 15 in 10 games as Bayern marched to Champions League glory.

The 32-year-old finished top scorer in the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League last season.

