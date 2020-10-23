Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 again, to miss Juventus v Barcelona

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the chance to go head to head with rival Lionel Messi next week after returning another positive coronavirus test.

Ronaldo picked up the virus last week while away with Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

Juventus will host Messi’s Barcelona in the Champions League group stage next Wednesday but, according to Spanish outlet Marca, the Portuguese superstar will play no part after testing positive again.

According to a report from Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, Ronaldo’s test gave a very low viral load despite returning positive, with Juventus not giving up hope completely of their talisman featuring in the game.

It claims that the club will ask UEFA for permission to test Ronaldo 48 hours before the game on October 28. It will be up to the European football body to decide whether or not to allow the request to go ahead.

According to UEFA protocol, a player must test negative at least one week before a match to be considered for selection.

Ronaldo and Messi, who have battled for the honour of world’s best player for over a decade, have not faced each other in the Champions League since the semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2010-11 season.

