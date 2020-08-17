Ronaldo snubbed, Messi named in Pirlo’s Champions League dream XI

New Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has rather got off on the wrong foot with star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Italy maestro named Lionel Messi in his best ever Champions League eleven but left out his Portuguese superstar.

Pirlo and Ronaldo will work together at Juventus next season after the legendary Italian midfielder replaced Mauricio Sarri.

However, when listing is best eleven players who have featured in Europe’s elite club competition, Pirlo has no place for Ronaldo. And you bet this slight won’t be taken lightly.

Among those who made the list are Pirlo’s club and Azurri teammates Gianluigi Button, Filipo Inzaghi, Gennaro Gatusso, Fabio Cannavaro, Kaka and Paolo Maldini.

Other players included are Manchester United great Paul Scholes, former Barcelona and Spain star Xavi and ex-Bayern Munich and Germany skipper Philip Lahm.

During his playing career, Pirlo won two Champions Leagues, Serie A and FIFA Club World Cup at AC Milan.

The World Cup winner left Milan and joined rivals Juventus and also picked up the league title.

