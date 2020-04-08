Ronaldo set to return to Real Madrid

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo go back to his former club Real Madrid for a bargain price.

Corriere Dello Sport reports that the Turin giants are considering the sensational move as most leagues across Europe are cash strapped owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many football clubs are cutting down fees of players, coaches and management to keep up the team.

The report from the Italian newspaper says Juventus are affected as well and could accept a £50million offer for Ronaldo if the Spanish giants are interested.

Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in Serie A, with his contract earning him £27.5m-a-season, guaranteed until June 2022.

However, Juventus players have accepted a wage reduction, which will save the club £80m over the next four months. Ronaldo himself will lose out on around £10m in the coming months.

This comes a week after Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said he was confident of agreeing to terms on a new deal with Ronaldo until 2024.

But recent reports suggest that the Bianconnerri are now open to him leaving, which could set up a sensational return to Real Madrid.

It remains uncertain if Real Madrid would want Ronaldo back as they are already in the race for Kylian Mbappe from French side, PSG, and Tottenham Hotspurs Harry Kane.