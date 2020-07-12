Ronaldo scores twice form the spot to spare Juve’s blushes

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus played a 2-2 draw against Atalanta to move eight eight points clear at the top of Serie A Saturday night.

The visitors, who controlled long periods of the game, twice went ahead in Turin, via Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskiy.

However, Ronaldo took his tally to 28 goals in 28 league games with his second penalty in the 90th minute.

Atalanta, who have scored 19 goals more than any other side in Italy’s top flight this season, twice appeared on course to move up to second in the table with a 10th straight win.

Alejandro Gomez’s clever turn and pass released Zapata to open the scoring – with the Colombia forward fending off Matthijs de Ligt and then sliding his shot past Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Marten de Roon’s contentious handball presented Ronaldo with his first goal of the evening from the penalty spot but Malinovskiy’s powerful low drive saw Gian Piero Gasperini’s side regain the initiative.

Ronaldo, who was quiet throughout, converted his second penalty of the night after another handball – this time from Luis Muriel – to rescue a point for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Earlier, second-placed Lazio had earlier fallen to a shock 2-1 home defeat by Sassuolo, leaving the Old Lady on the cusp of a ninth straight title.

