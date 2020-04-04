Ronaldo says having sex with girlfriend is better than his best goal scored

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his sex life with fiancée Georgina Rodriguez – and it is kinda explosive.

The Portuguese superstar claimed that having sex with partner Georgina is much better than the best goal he has ever scored…and we all know how Ronaldo loves a goal!

The Juventus superstar, 35, admitted that his favourite goal came when he scored a stunning overhead kick for Real Madrid against his current club in the Champions League in 2018.

During ITV’s Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan, Ronaldo hilariously suggested that not even that goal could compare to his experience with the 26-year-old Rodriguez in bed.

“No, not [when compared] with my Geo, no!” he said.

“I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn’t done this.

“I thought, ‘Finally I had scored a bicycle [kick], the beautiful jumping.’

“The way I had done against [Gianluigi] Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League.

“It was a beautiful goal.”

OH. MY. WORD! 😱 Cristiano Ronaldo with an outrageous overhead kick! Insane! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PYtT0uRTQ9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo has been dating the Spanish model since 2016 and welcomed the birth of their daughter, Alana Martina, in 2017.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who raises his three other children with Rodriguez, told Piers Morgan that he would marry her someday.

He explained: “We’ll be [married] one day, for sure.

“It’s my mum’s dream as well. So, one day. Why not?

“It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me.”

Well, we now know his greatest goal scored was not on a football pitch!