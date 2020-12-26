Ronaldo posts cute family snap for Christmas

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted a Christmas message to his followers as he focuses on the festive season.

Ronaldo, 35, is taking time off during the Italian winter break, with Juventus not playing again until January 3.

And on Christmas Eve, the Portugal captain posted a photograph of him and spouse Georgina Rodriguez along with the footballer’s four children in front of a festive tree.

Ronaldo captioned the photo on social media: “We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness”.

The 35-year-old is pictured with Rodriguez along with ten-year-old son Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo and daughter Alana Martina.

Cristiano Jr was born to an unknown mother in 2010 while Ronaldo’s twins were born via a surrogate mother in June 2017. Girlfriend Rodriguez gave birth to Alana six months later.

The Juventus forward is taking some much needed time off as the Serie A champions begin 2021 with not only in sixth-place but facing a tricky schedule in the league and domestic cup competitions.

A home league game against Udinese is followed up by matches against league leaders AC Milan and high-flying Sassuolo.

Andrea Pirlo’s side then take on Genoa in the Coppa Italia before travelling to Inter Milan in the league, before taking on Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final.

Looks like Ronaldo will need the festive break.

