Ronaldo nets twice as Juve move back top of Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus beat Udinese 3-1 to join Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table on Sunday after Antonio Conte’s side were held 1-1 at Fiorentina.

Ronaldo struck twice in the first half to make it five goals in four games as the reigning champions got back winning after last weekend’s first defeat of the season to Lazio.

The Portuguese star tapped in a Paulo Dybala rebound after nine minutes at the Allianz Stadium, and burst through to finish off a Gonzalo Higuain cross on 36 minutes.

Leonardo Bonucci sealed the three points just before the break when he headed in from close range.

Ignacio Pussetto pulled a goal back for 17th-placed Udinese four minutes into injury time with his close range effort beating Gianluigi Buffon in the Juventus goal.

Both Juventus and Inter Milan have 39 points from 16 games, with Antonio Conte’s side ahead on goal difference.

In Florence, Inter had led early from Valero’s goal off a Marcelo Brozovic cross against his former club.

Lautaro Martinez had the ball in the net after 39 minutes but it was disallowed because of Romelu Lukaku’s offside position.

But just as it looked like Fiorentina were set to fall to a fifth consecutive defeat, 19-year-old Serb Vlahovic broke through from his own half, outpacing Milan Skriniar to rifle in from an angle.

It condemned Inter to their second consecutive stalemate, and follows their Champions League exit to Barcelona on Tuesday.

The pressure remains on Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella with the Tuscany club’s last win on October 30, and their next game against in-form Roma – who moved up to fourth after three second-half goals sealed a 3-1 win over rock bottom SPAL.