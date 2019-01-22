Ronaldo Misses Penalty as Juve Brush Aside Chievo

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a second-half penalty for Juventus but it did not matter as the Serie A leaders thrashed Chievo 3-0 in a top-versus-bottom clash on Monday.

The Old Lady were already two goals ahead when Ronaldo, the joint top scorer in Italy’s top flight with 14 goals, saw his spot kick brilliantly saved by Stefano Sorrentino in the 52nd minute after Mattia Bani handled.

Douglas Costa, Emre Can and Daniele Rugani scored their first goals of the season as Juve restored a nine-point lead over Napoli who cut the gap to six points with Sunday’s 2-1 win over Lazio.

Seven-time defending champions Juve now have 56 points from a possible 60 as they chase an eighth straight title. Bottom side Chievo remain on eight points and seem destined for the drop this season.

The Flying Donkeys held out for only 13 minutes until Costa burst through the Chievo midfield and slipped a shot between two defenders from the edge of the area into the bottom left corner.

Another moment of individual inspiration created the second goal just before the break as Paulo Dybala ran at the centre of the defence and slipped the ball to Can, who fired a low shot past Sorrentino for his first goal since joining from Liverpool.

After missing his penalty, Ronaldo was frustrated twice more, turning the ball wide from Dybala’s cross and then finding the side netting after the Argentine freed him on the left.

Juventus still added a third with a simple far post header from Rugani after a free-kick from Federico Bernardeschi in the 84th.