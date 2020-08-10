Ronaldo in talks for shock PSG switch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has opened talks over a surprise transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in France.

It is understood that Juventus’ elimination from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the second year in succession has not gone down well with Ronaldo.

Sources say the 35-year-old is “seriously questioning his future at Juventus” and his even prompted Jorge Mendes to hold talks with PSG sporting director Leonardo.

Foot Mercato, reports that Ronaldo could now be heading to Paris after two years in Turin.

Meanwhile, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli dismissed the talk earlier this week.

“He’s going to stay with us,” Agnelli told Sky Sport. “I’m sure that Cristiano will play for Juventus next season. He’s a pillar of this team.”

Foot Mercato though claim Mendes is exploring options for Ronaldo and is destined to meet up with Leonardo in Lisbon ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The outlet also claim Ronaldo’s sister wrote on Instagram: “You were better than anyone. I am proud to see you play and to see your involvement. But unfortunately, you can’t do it all on your own. It is even impossible! You know football is like that, but also that you gave your best, and you are still the best player. ”

Ronaldo, who moved for €100m from Real Madrid in July 2018, has rolled back the years this season and hit 37 goals in 46 games in all competitions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

