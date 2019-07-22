Ronaldo in Bust-up with Sarri over Substitution

Footie superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one player that doesn’t like being substituted, not even in friendlies.

This is a lesson learned the hard way by Maurizio Sarri during Juventus’ 3-2 International Champions Cup loss to Tottenham when he yanked the Portuguese after 63 minutes.

The five-time ballon d’Or winner greeted his replacement Matheus Pereira, but then his expression changed completely when Sarri made a comment.

It led some to believe that iconic no 7 was unhappy at having to come off.

“The fear you have as a coach who just substituted Ronaldo,” was the caption on Twitter by journalist Tancredi Palmeri as he shared a video of the incident.

Sarri, though, spoke very highly of the forward after the match and explained that he’ll have independence on the pitch.

“He has total freedom, as I’ll organise the other 10 players to defend,” the coach said.

It will be interesting to see if how he goes about handling the player’s time on the pitch.