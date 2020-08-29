Ronaldo ignored as Messi, Lewandowski, Neymar make UEFA Team of the Season

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League squad of the Season as Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe made the cut.

The 23-man squad was chosen by UEFA’s Technical Observers and published on their official website on Friday.

Ronaldo and Juventus were knocked out by Lyon in the round of 16 on away goals rules.

The Portuguese forward scored Juve’s two goals in their 2-1 home win but crashed out after losing the first-leg 1-0.

Messi alongside his Barcelona teammates were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich aftr overcoming Napoli in the last 16.

Other players who were in the squad are Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Oblak and David Alaba.

Also included are Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Thiago Alcantara, Kevin de Bruyne and Marquinhos.

Bayern Munich were crowned winners of this season’s UEFA Champions League after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final.

UEFA Champions League squad of the Season:

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

Jan Oblak (Atlético)

Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

Defenders

Alphonso Davies (Bayern)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig)

Angeliño (Leipzig)

David Alaba (Bayern)

Midfielders

Thiago (Bayern)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City)

Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig)

Marquinhos (Paris)

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta)

Thomas Müller (Bayern)

Forwards

Serge Gnabry (Bayern)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

Neymar (Paris)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Raheem Sterling (Man. City)

