Ronaldo Honoured in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the MARCA Leyenda (MARCA Legend) accolade “for his successful career as a professional footballer and for the standing he has attained across the world”.

Ronaldo, 33, was presented with the distinction by MARCA director, Juan Ignacio Gallardo, at a ceremony held at Madrid’s Teatro Reina Victoria which was also attended by Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez.

“This trophy will take up a very special place in my museum. Madrid is special, I travel a lot but there are few cities like Madrid. A big part of this award owes to what I did at Real Madrid.

“It’s a Spanish trophy and it’s a real honour to receive it. I want to thank all those who have helped me to secure this award. I’m proud to receive it “, the Portuguese striker said.

Five-time ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo caused a stir when he left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018.

The Portugal captain is Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer with 451 goals from his 438 appearances.

