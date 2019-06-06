Ronaldo Hat-trick Fires Portugal to Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his 53rd career hat-trick to send Portugal into the final of the Nations League on home soil in Porto with a 3-1 win over Switzerland.

There was a huge moment of VAR controversy after Ronaldo’s dipping free-kick opened the scoring.

Portugal thought they had the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot, but Instead German referee Felix Brych reversed his initial decision and awarded a spot-kick at the other end for an earlier incident, which Ricardo Rodriguez converted to seemingly send the game to extra-time.

However, Ronaldo predictably took centre stage as he struck twice in the final two minutes – first from a Bernardo Silva cutback and then an emphatic finish to punish Granit Xhaka’s error – to set up a clash with England or the Netherlands, who meet in the second semifinal today, in Sunday’s final.

“I was his coach in 2003 and I could see where he’d go,” said Santos. “He’s a genius. There’s genius paintings and sculptures and he’s a football genius!”