Ronaldo gifts Mom brand new Mercedes on Mothers’ Day

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Ronaldo gifts Mom brand new Mercedes on Mothers’ Day

Juventus Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his three siblings celebrated the Mothers’ Day in Portugal on Sunday by presenting a brand new Mercedes car to their 65 year old mum, Maria Dolores.

A delighted Maria Dolores, who has been an inspirational figure in Ronaldo’s glittering footballing career announced the car gift on her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, triggering goodwill comments from many of her 2.2 millions followers.

Maria Dolores is the proud owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz Car

“Thank you to my children for the gifts I received today. Happy day to all mothers,” an excited mother, Maria Dolores, said in the Instagram post with photos showing the car gift and flowers.

Ronaldo, 35, also took to his Instagram page to wish his mother and partner, Georgina Rodriguez – mother of one of his four kids, a happy Mothers’ Day.

Ronaldo and mom share a pose

“Happy Mothers’ Day to my two special women,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner celebrated, flaunting photos of Maria and Georgina.

,

Related Posts

Tyson would beat Wilder, Fury, Joshua – De La Hoya

May 4, 2020

Barcelona and Netherlands legend Koeman undergoes heart procedure

May 4, 2020

Game of Thrones’ Mountain breaks world deadlift record

May 3, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *