Ronaldo finally recovers from Coronavirus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to play for the Italian champions again after fully recovering from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 35-year-old tested positive for the disease while on international duty with Portugal earlier this month.

But a statement from Juventus read: “Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19.

“The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

The Old Lady were without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for their previous four matches, including Wednesday’s Champions League Group G defeat to Barcelona, winning just once in that time.

However, the former Real Madrid forward will be available for the Serie A giant’s game away to Spezia on Sunday.

