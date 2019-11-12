Ronaldo faces ‘2-year ban’ for storming off stadium

Juventus record signing Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t having a great time at the moment.

Last week, he was substituted during Juve’s Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow with the scores still level at 1-1. The Old Lady went on to win 2-1.

And it was a similar story in the Italian derby against Milan, as he was replaced by Paulo Dybala in the 55th-minute with the scores still 0-0.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t look happy to be subbed as he muttered something under his breath in the direction of Maurizio Sarri and walked straight down the tunnel.

But, once again, Sarri’s bold decision was vindicated as Dybala scored the only goal of the game with a bit of magic in the 77th-minute.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo didn’t seem too interested in whether his side would go on to win the match.

That’s because Sky Sport Italia – per Football Italia – then confirmed that Ronaldo had left the Allianz Stadium before the match had even finished – in the 87th-minute to be exact.

Well, that could land him in big trouble.

According to former Italian footballer Antonio Cassano, Ronaldo could be facing a two-year ban – a ban that he was threatened with himself.

“Did he leave before the end of the game?” Cassano asked on the Italian television show Tiki-Taka, per AS. “You can’t do that because there is an anti-doping control.”

According to the rules, missing an anti-doping control would come with the same ban as missing a drugs test.

But it’s all speculations for now as the five-time ballon d’Or winner joins Portugal for the international break.