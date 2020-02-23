Ronaldo equals Serie A record on 1000th appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 1,000th senior game in style by netting a record-equalling 11th consecutive Serie A goal.

Ronaldo, 35, met Juan Cuadrado’s cross to equal the Italian top-flight record, shared with Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

Aaron Ramsey added a second for the Serie A leaders in a 2-1 win over SPAL.

Ramsey’s delightful finish on the hour, in which he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Etrit Berisha after great work by Paulo Dybala, proved decisive – as Andrea Petagnalater pulled one back for bottom side SPAL from the penalty spot.

Victory sees Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus move four points clear at the top of Serie A, with title rivals Lazio and Inter Milan not in action until Sunday.

Portugal international Ronaldo, who also struck the crossbar with a free-kick in the closing stages, has scored 16 times during his record-equalling 11-game run in the league.

With 36 goals in 36 games for club and country this season, Ronaldo will have the opportunity to break the Serie A record goalscoring streak against Inter Milan on Sunday 1 March.