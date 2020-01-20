Ronaldo double sends Juventus four points clear

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Juventus beat Parma 2-1 to pull four points clear of Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Inter’s title push hit another stumbling block after a 1-1 draw at lowly Lecce earlier in the day.

The Portuguese superstar broke through just before the break, to score in a seventh consecutive league game, and almost set up a second just after for Aaron Ramsey, but the Welsh international rattled the post.

Andreas Cornelius scored with a towering header to get seventh-placed Parma back level ten minutes after the break.

But the visitors hardly had time to celebrate when Ronaldo broke through again after latching onto a Paulo Dybala cross for his 11th goal in seven games to bring his league tally this season to 16.

The eight-time reigning champions have a four-point cushion on Inter Milan, who have won only two of their last six league games, and are now also under threat from Lazio, who are just two points behind with a game in hand after hammering Sampdoria 5-1 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Croatian forward Ante Rebic hit a brace, including the stoppage time winner, against Udinese that snatched a dramatic 3-2 win that gave troubled AC Milan back-to-back league victories and moved them up to eighth, two points from the Europa League spots.