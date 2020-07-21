Ronaldo double moves Juve closer to title

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League as his brace against Lazio put Juventus on the brink of the Serie A title.

Juve are now eight points clear of Inter Milan and need four points to clinch a staggering ninth consecutive title.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty and tapped in a second from Paulo Dybala’s pass, before Ciro Immobile scored a penalty to pull one back for fourth-placed Lazio.

The 35-year-old is bidding to become the first Juve player to win the Serie A golden boot since Alessandro del Piero in 2007-08.

Juventus are now four points away from sealing the first league title of manager Maurizio Sarri’s career.

Ronaldo is only the third Juve player ever to score 30 goals in a Serie A season, and he’s equalled the record of penalties scored in a Serie A season with 12, level with Lazio’s Giuseppe Signori in 1995-96.

The five-time ballon d’Or winner also becomes the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A this century, with 61 appearances.

