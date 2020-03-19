Ronaldo buys private island to escape coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly bought a private island in order to escape from the dreaded coronavirus scourge with his family.

Reports indicated that the Juventus forward bought the island in the Pacific where he will stay with his family until the pandemic is contained.

Georgina, Ronaldo’s wife, published on Instagram a picture of the place where the Portuguese skipper resides with his family, during the period of quarantine imposed by Juventus club on its players.

Ronaldo had been in Madiera, Portugal since the outbreak of the virus.

The five-time ballon d’Or winner had been looking after his other who was hospitalised with cancer.