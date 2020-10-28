Ronaldo blasts bull***t COVID-19 test after being ruled out of Juve v Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus’ blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday after being left out of the squad following his positive Covid-19 test.

Ronaldo, 35, has been self-isolating since he tested positive for the virus while away on international duty with Portugal this month.

The former real Madrid forward had hoped to feature in Juve’s Group G fixture against Barca, meaning a chance to once again go up against old foe Lionel Messi.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ronaldo said he was “feeling good and healthy”, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner then followed that up with a comment questioning the accuracy of the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

“PCR IS BULLSH*T”, he wrote, before eventually deleting the comment.

Juventus confirmed the forward’s absence from the squad for the midweek clash in Turin, while centre-back Leonardo Bonucci was included in Andrea Pirlo’s list, however, having passed a late fitness test following a knock he picked up in the 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona on Sunday.

