Ronaldo Backs Mourinho for Juventus Job

The football world was stunned when Juventus announced that Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club in the summer.

The reigning Italian champions confirmed on Friday that they will move on from Allegri, one year before his contract was due to expire.

Allegri, 51, enjoyed five trophy-laden seasons in Turin. But reports of feuds with club officials – including sporting director Fabio Paratici and vice-president Pavel Nedved – led to his early exit, givemesport.com reports.

As the search begins for a replacement, Allegri is backing the Old Lady to hire a “great” coach, to match the club’s status.

“The name of the next coach? That I don’t know, someone needs to be on the bench, but I don’t know who,” he told Italian TV programme Striscia La Notizia, per the Mirror.

“In any case they will choose a great coach because Juve is a great club.”

One man currently looking for a job is, of course, Jose Mourinho – with the Portuguese coach out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December.

And of the current vacancies, Juventus – a club with ambitions of winning the Champions League – has to be the most appealing.

Interestingly enough, Mourinho reportedly has the backing of someone who has plenty of influence at Juventus – Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time ballon d’Or winner reportedly wants his compatriot to bring his winning mentality to the Old Lady.

Fingers crossed on this one…