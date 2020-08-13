Romeo Miller and Bow Wow Ditch Verzuz Battle, will Release Side by Side Documentaries Instead

Romeo Miller has revealed that he would not be honouring any invitation to do a Verzuz battle with Shad Moss aka Bow Wow .
The child star and Hiphop royalty made this known on social media after the concluding episode of his No Limit chronicles series.
Romeo Miller revelaed that his rap career saved his father, Master P’s music empire and for the culture, he has reached out to fellow chiid star, Shad Moss for a side by side documentary that will focus on their young and historic careers.
This instead of a Verzuz battle is how they will celebrate each other’s unique journey and wins from over the years.
View this post on Instagram
I hope you guys enjoy the NoLimit Chronicles finale tonight on @BET! Five episodes wasn’t enough for this legendary legacy and I can’t wait to continue to produce even more NoLimit content! With that being said, I bet yall never knew that a lil rapper kid by the name of Lil Romeo actually helped save his father’s @masterp empire huh? Just like my pops story, you think you know but you have no idea! My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy s*it ha. For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow @shadmoss to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real. #YoungLegend #History #Nostalgia #God