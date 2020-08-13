Romeo Miller and Bow Wow Ditch Verzuz Battle, will Release Side by Side Documentaries Instead

Romeo Miller has revealed that he would not be honouring any invitation to do a Verzuz battle with Shad Moss aka Bow Wow .

The child star and Hiphop royalty made this known on social media after the concluding episode of his No Limit chronicles series.

Romeo Miller revelaed that his rap career saved his father, Master P’s music empire and for the culture, he has reached out to fellow chiid star, Shad Moss for a side by side documentary that will focus on their young and historic careers.

This instead of a Verzuz battle is how they will celebrate each other’s unique journey and wins from over the years.

