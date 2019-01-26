Roman Reigns Set to Star in ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Alongside Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken to his Instagram to reveal the new super act who will be starring alongside him and Jason Statham in Hobbs and Shaw: Roman Reigns!
The Rock announced in a post in which he revealed that the wrestler will be playing his brother in the much-anticipated Fast & Furious spinoff
“Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, Roman Reigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE,” he wrote.
And this comes three months after Roman announced in October that he would be stepping away from the WWE due to an ongoing battle with leukemia. The wrestler has spent the last decade combatting cancer, however, he doesn’t intend on retiring. “After I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass I’m coming back home,” he said.
And now he is dabbling into the movie world and fans are super excited.
See the post below:
The brothers’ roar. A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, @RomanReigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. I’m very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film. I’m also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe. Can’t wait to see the “Big Dog” return back to the ring – his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til’ then, this sacred Samoan 🇼🇸 ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours. #WelcomeRomanReigns #Brothers #HobbsAndShaw THIS SUMMER 🔥💪🏾 @hhgarcia41 📸