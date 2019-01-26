Roman Reigns Set to Star in ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Alongside Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken to his Instagram to reveal the new super act who will be starring alongside him and Jason Statham in Hobbs and Shaw: Roman Reigns!

The Rock announced in a post in which he revealed that the wrestler will be playing his brother in the much-anticipated Fast & Furious spinoff

“Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, Roman Reigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE,” he wrote.

And this comes three months after Roman announced in October that he would be stepping away from the WWE due to an ongoing battle with leukemia. The wrestler has spent the last decade combatting cancer, however, he doesn’t intend on retiring. “After I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass I’m coming back home,” he said.

And now he is dabbling into the movie world and fans are super excited.

