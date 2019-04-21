Roman Polanski has dragged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences over their decision to remove him from their roster.

According to The Blast, the director was a member of the Academy until last year, when he received a letter notifying him that he was expelled from the group behind the Oscars.

His troubles started in 1997 after he was charged for raping a 13-year-old girl. The director fled the United States that year and has yet to set his foot in the country ever since.

Now, in his lawsuit against the Academy, he says he hadn’t been given proper notice of his pending expulsion and wasn’t granted an opportunity to defend himself. He argues it happened without either him or his attorney present. And it is why he is accusing the Academy of failing to “provide reasonable notice of any adverse action to be taken against a member, and a reasonable opportunity for the member to be heard.”

The disgraced filmmaker was removed along with Bill Cosby for violating the Academy’s standards of conduct.

The Academy had said that both men had violated “ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.” Polanski’s attorney threatened a lawsuit almost immediately, saying that they weren’t questioning the expulsion but the way in which it was carried out.

“We are not here contesting the merits of the expulsion decision, but rather your organization’s blatant disregard of its own Standards of Conduct in, as well as its violations of the standards required by California Corporations Code,” attorney Harland Braun wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, the Academy has responded to the lawsuit and says: “The procedures taken to expel Mr. Polanski were fair and reasonable. The Academy stands behind its decision as appropriate.”