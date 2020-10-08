Roman Goddess Apologises to Dino Melaye for Video of His Hotel Room

Roman Goddess has apologised to Senator Dino Melaye over a video she made last week suggesting she was visiting him in his hotel room.

The Instagram model and brand Influencer, took to her Instagram page to offer the unreserved apology to the politician. She wrote;

“Hello @senator Dino Melaye. Sorry for the inconveniency (sic) I caused you sir. I wasn’t trying to jeopardise your image as a public figure, you are a role model to our country, Nigeria.

“I’m sorry of the video I posted affected you negatively. It’s all because I see you as a mentor & a would be uncle”.

Recall that last weekend, Roman Goddess had posted a viral video of herself visiting the former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, whom she described as her “uncle and daddy” in a hotel.

However, the good Senator had come out to debunk the claims saying he didn’t even know her and was neither her uncle nor father, therefore, necessitating the apology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

