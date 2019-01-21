‘Roma’ Wins Best Film at the 2019 London Critics’ Film Awards

“Roma” was declared the winner of the Best Film category at the London Film Critics’ Circle last night.

The Alfonso Cuarón’s Mexico City memory film bagged the film of the year and director of the year honours, while Yorgos Lanthimos’s dark historical comedy “The Favourite” bagged the most wins of the night.

Other winners include the thriller “Beast,” which won British/Irish actress of the year for rising star Jessie Buckley and the breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker award for newcomer Michael Pearce.

Check out below for the full list of winners:

Film of the Year: “Roma”

Foreign Language Film of the Year: “Cold War”

Documentary of the Year: “Faces Places”

British/Irish Film of the Year: “The Favourite”

Director of the Year: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Screenwriter of the Year: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Actress of the Year: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Actor of the Year: Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Supporting Actress of the Year: Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Supporting Actor of the Year: Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

British/Irish Actress of the Year: Jessie Buckley, “Beast”

British/Irish Actor of the Year: Rupert Everett, “The Happy Prince”

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year: Molly Wright, “Apostasy”

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year: Michael Pearce, “Beast”

Technical Achievement of the Year: Lukasz Zal (cinematography), “Cold War”

British/Irish Short Film of the Year: Lara Zeidan, “Three Centimetres”

Dilys Powell Award: Pedro Almodóvar