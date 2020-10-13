Roma legend Totti’s father dies of Coronavirus

Italy and AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has lost his father, Enzo, after he died of coronavirus.

Enzo Totti died aged 76 on Monday morning at Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome.

He leaves behind his wife, Fiorella, and their two sons Riccardo and Francesco as well as grandchildren Chanel, Cristian and Isabel.

Following the tragic news, Roma tweeted their condolences.

“Hi Enzo. Our hug goes to Fiorella, Francesco, Riccardo and the whole family.”

Fans also took to social media to send their condolences to the 2006 Italy World Cup winner and his family.

Enzo was considered one of the most vulnerable to Covid-19 having suffered a heart attack just a few years ago.

During Francesco’s career, Enzo was a virtual ever-present at his matches – including travelling to away games. He would often turn up to his training sessions too.

Totti becomes yet another football star to lose a parent after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lost his mother to the deadly disease in April.

