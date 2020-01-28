Rolling Loud has released the lineup for its sixth festival happening at the Hard Rock Stadium on May 8-10.

The three-day event will feature some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop with A$AP Rocky, Post Malone and Travis Scott as headliners.

Rocky will start off on day one (Friday) alongside DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti.

Other notables booked for the opening day include Saweetie, Curren$y, Action Bronson, Shoreline Mafia and Pi’erre Bourne.

The Scott-led second day includes additional star power such as Young Thug, Big Sean, Gunna and Swae Lee.

The bill also boasts scheduled performances from Chief Keef, Mozzy, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, Soulja Boy, Dave East and G Herbo.

Malone will then wrap up on Sunday with the lineup featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, YG, City Girls and many more. The Griselda Records crew, Juicy J, Young Dolph and NLE Choppa are among the other acts.