Rohr won’t be sacked – Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has reiterated his support for Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr despite recent calls for the German dismissal.

Rohr came under negative press after the Super Eagles failed to beat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header.

The Eagles were forced to a 4-4 draw by the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City last Friday despite taking a 4-gola lead, while both sides battled to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture on Tuesday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

Nigeria’s sports minister, Sunday Dare also came out openly to criticise Rohr, insisting the “needful will be done”.

Pinnick has however backed the former Gabon and Niger coach to continue on the job.

“Rohr has done well as our coach, qualifying us for the World Cup and finishing third at the AFCON. It was the same coach who beat Argentina and drew with Brazil in friendlies,” Pinnick declared during his appearance on NTA’s Sports Parliament.

“He has our full support.”

Rohr, who was appointed Super Eagles manager in 2016, signed a contract extension with the NFF in March this year after months of uncertainty.

The German tactician has the immediate tack of qualifying Nigeria for the AFCON 2021 to be hosted by Cameroon.

