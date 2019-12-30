Rohr to work from Nigeria in new NFF contract

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the new contract for Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr, will include a clause that the Franco-German must reside in the country to coach the senior national team.

Pinnick said the federation had decided to ensure that Coaches of national teams must pay total attention to the job hence the fresh clause in the new contract for Rohr.

According to Pinnick, negotiations for a new contract with Rohr will be done in January, before the World Cup qualifiers begin in March.

The NFF President also says a befitting accommodation for the Coach will be provided for his stay in Nigeria.

He further disclosed that the NFF technical committee and the federation would henceforth ratify the players invitation into the national teams to ensure that only qualified players play for the country.

He also indicated that the NFF is planning to move into its new secretariat, the Sunday Dankaro House, early next year.