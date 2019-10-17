Rohr to ring changes for Afcon Qualifiers

Nigeiria coach Gernot Rohr has said that the squads that played the friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil will be considered for the next month African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Rohr however hinted about the likelihood of recalling some players that have returned from injury for the games.

“Now what would happen with all these injured players back? If Musa can come back, if Ola Aina can come back and if Etebo too can come back, so we would see what can happen with the top players for these impactful games,” Rohr added.

Rohr assured that the Eagles would be ready for both games scheduled for the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, but said he’s hoping that playing surface will be good for his players.

“I hope we have a good a pitch against the Benin Republic, I don’t know this pitch but I hope after the elimination of the Super Falcons, the Eagles will fly next month in Benin Republic,” the German tactician said.

While ruing the absence of Francis Uzoho, Rohr hopes that the Eagles can repeat the performance against Brazil in the game against the Beninese next month. “We had a good game against Brazil despite missing some players.

“Hopefully, the players can replicate the performance against Brazil and start the AFCON qualifiers on a winning note,” the coach added.

Meanwhile, the burial of Rohr’s late mother will take place next Thursday in France.