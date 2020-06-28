Rohr says he rejected offers from Mali, Congo for Eagles stay

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says he rejected offers from Mali and Congo to sign a new deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to keep him with the Super Eagles.

Rohr penned a two-year contract extension in May that will see the German finish as the longest-serving coach in Super Eagles history by the end of his tenure.

Under the terms of the new deal, the 66-year-ol German will be expected to spend the majority of the year living in Nigeria, take a pay cut, and be paid in local currency.

Rohr previously managed the national teams of Gabon, Burkina Faso, and the Niger Republic before taking charge of the Super Eagles.

“No, but they were a bit slow. President Pinnick and I wanted to meet in January, but I couldn’t,” Rohr told morgenweb.de.

“Then came the coronavirus and lockdown. Actually, we agreed, it was only about details. Finally, the sports minister also interfered.

“I had requests from Congo and Mali, which I refused.”

Rohr was appointed Super Eagles head coach in August 2016 and has overseen an upturn in fortunes with the side.

Fans and his employers, the NFF, now say it’s time for the coach to win a trophy with the three-time African champions.

